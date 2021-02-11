Painting, pottery classes offered at center

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is offering classes in painting and pottery.

Painting classes with instructor Heather Friday will begin Tuesday, March 9. The class will be offered from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. Students are asked to bring their own materials as well as choose their own subject matter. Instruction will be individualized. Cost for the six-week series is $50 for Friends and $55 for nonmembers. Classes are for those ages high school through adult. To register, call the Hiddenite Center at 828-632-6966. Class size is limited to allow for social distancing. Prepayment will be required. Safety protocols will be in place.

A six-week series of pottery classes for adults with Sally Warren as instructor will resume Monday, March 8. Registrations are available for either Monday, Tuesday or Thursday evening classes. Classes will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the Center’s Educational Complex pottery studio at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Alexander County. Call 828-632-6966 to register for either of the evening classes. Prepayment will be required. Cost for the series is $45 for Friends and $50 for nonmembers. A payment of $15 is required for clay. Safety protocols will be in place. Class sizes are limited to allow social distancing.