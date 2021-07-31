Painted rocks help children cope with grief

NEWTON — Children process grief much differently than adults. Often, tangible objects can help them acknowledge their grief and cope with their loss.

That’s why Carolina Caring decorated rocks with inspirational phrases and placed them in a special rock garden for children to take as a memento to help support their journey of healing.

“A little rock painted with an encouraging message of support and caring can start a meaningful conversation with a child,” says Patricia Warfield, Carolina Caring Children’s Bereavement Counselor.

“It can teach us so much about how they are handling the grieving process and allow us to offer encouraging words to support them.”

To contribute a decorated rock to be displayed in Carolina Caring’s rock garden, bring it to Carolina Caring’s Newton location, at 3975 Robinson Road, or the Sherrills Ford location, at 7473 Sherrills Ford Road, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information about this program or Carolina Caring’s other grief support services, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider.