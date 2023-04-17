HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will present a painted barn quilt workshop on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The class will be held at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road.

Artist Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville will facilitate the class while participants create their own painted barn quilts. Each student will create a 2-by-2-foot painted barn quilt square. All materials needed to complete the project will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch and refreshments to enjoy while they wait for the paint to dry. This workshop is a community favorite.

Those interested in this class are encouraged to register soon. The cost of this workshop is $90 for Friends of the Center and $100 for nonmembers.

Visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone.