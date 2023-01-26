Painted barn quilt workshop offered at center

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center announced an upcoming painted barn quilt workshop on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The class will be held at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite).

Artist Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville will facilitate the class while participants create their own painted barn quilts. Each student will create a 2-by-2-foot painted barn quilt square. All materials needed to complete the project will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch and refreshments to enjoy while they wait for the paint to dry. This workshop is a popular community favorite.

Those interested in this class are encouraged to register soon. The cost of this workshop is $90 for Friends of the Center and $100 for non-members.

Visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone.