Painted barn quilt class to be offered in Hiddenite

HIDDENITE — People can register now for The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s popular painted barn quilt class being held on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the educational complex (70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite).

Instructing the class is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville. 

Students will paint a 2-by-2-foot painted barn quilt. Cost for this beginner’s level workshop is $65 for Hiddenite Center members and $70 for the public. All the materials needed to complete the barn quilt will be provided. It is suggested that the participants bring a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries.

Pre-paid registration is required. Visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone.

