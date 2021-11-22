 Skip to main content
Page Burners book club will meet
NEWTON — Do you like to read, support local business, and check out new places? Then Hickory Public Library has a book club made for you.

Hickory Public Library’s newest traveling book group called the Page Burners will meet on Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Novel Taproom in Newton. Read whatever book you would like and come ready to discuss with others.

Novel Taproom is located at 12 N Ashe Ave. in Newton. It does not serve food but attendees are welcome to bring their own. For more information about Novel Taproom, visit www.thenoveltaproom.com.

If you would like to host the Page Burners at your local business, contact Dacy from the library at dshute@hickorync.gov

For more details about the Page Burners, call the library at 304-0500 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/library . Registration is not required. All library programs are free and open to the public.

