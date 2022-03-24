Page Burners Book Club will meet

HICKORY — The Page Burners Book Club is Hickory Public Library’s “bring-your-own-book” traveling book group. It will meet on March 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Fourk restaurant. Read whatever you’d like and share your thoughts with other readers over drinks and food.

Fourk is located at 1410 Fourth Street Drive, NW, Hickory. For more information about FOURK, visit https://www.fourkrestaurant.com/

If you would like to host the Page Burners at your local business, contact Dacy from the library at dshute@hickorync.gov.

For more details about the Page Burners, call the library at 828-304-0500 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/library. Registration is not required. All library programs are free and open to the public.