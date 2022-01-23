Page Burners Book Club will meet

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HICKORY — The Page Burners Book Club is Hickory Public Library’s “bring-your-own-book” traveling book group. It will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Hickory Station. Read whatever you want and share your thoughts with other readers over drinks and food. 

Old Hickory Station is located at 232 Government Ave., SW, Hickory.

Registration is not required.

If you would like to host the Page Burners at your local business, contact Dacy from the library at dshute@hickorync.gov.

For more details about the Page Burners, call the library at 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library.

