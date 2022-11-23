Page Burners Book Club to meet at Prism Coffee Co.

HICKORY — Page Burners is Hickory Public Library’s “bring-your-own-book” traveling book club. Each month participants explore a new location around Hickory. Attendees are invited to read whatever book they would like and talk about it with others. The next meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. at Prism Coffee Co.
Prism Coffee Co. is located at 285 Second Ave., SE. For more information, visit www.prismcoffeeco.com .
For more details about Page Burners Book Club, call the library at 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library. Registration is not required. All library programs are free and open to the public.