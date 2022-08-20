Page Burners Book Club to meet at museum

This month, the club requests attendees to read a memoir to coincide with the "7 BILLION ONES: A Randy Bacon Retrospective" exhibit. Seven billion unique individuals call this planet home and have their own compelling and inspiring stories to tell. Through the lens of multi-award-winning, prominent photographer, filmmaker, speaker and humanitarian Randy Bacon, "7 BILLION ONES" documents people of various backgrounds, ages, and genders. The retrospective is available in the Coe Gallery at Hickory Museum of Art until Sunday, Sept. 11.