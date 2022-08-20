 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Page Burners Book Club to meet at museum

HICKORY — Page Burners Book Club is Hickory Public Library’s traveling book group. It will meet on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Hickory Museum of Art.

This month, the club requests attendees to read a memoir to coincide with the "7 BILLION ONES: A Randy Bacon Retrospective" exhibit. Seven billion unique individuals call this planet home and have their own compelling and inspiring stories to tell. Through the lens of multi-award-winning, prominent photographer, filmmaker, speaker and humanitarian Randy Bacon, "7 BILLION ONES" documents people of various backgrounds, ages, and genders. The retrospective is available in the Coe Gallery at Hickory Museum of Art until Sunday, Sept. 11.

Hickory Museum of Art is located at 243 Third Ave., NE, on the SALT Block. For more information, visit www.hickoryart.org .

For more details about Page Burners Book Club, call the library at 304-0500 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/library. Registration is not required. All library programs are free and open to the public.

