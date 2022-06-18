Page Burners Book Club to meet at draft house

HICKORY — The Page Burners Book Club is Hickory Public Library’s “bring-your-own-book” traveling book group. It will meet on June 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Blowing Rock Draft House & Brewery. Read whatever you’d like and share your thoughts with other readers over drinks and food.

Blowing Rock Draft House & Brewery is located at 883 Highland Ave. SE, Hickory. For more information, visit www.blowingrockbrewing.com .

If you would like to host the Page Burners at your local business, contact Dacy from the library at dshute@hickorync.gov.

For more details about the Page Burners, call the library at 828-304-0500 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/library. Registration is not required. All library programs are free and open to the public.