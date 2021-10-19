Page Burners Book Club to meet at Craft Beer Cellar

HICKORY — Do you like to read, support local businesses, and check out new places? Then Hickory Public Library has a book club made for you.

The library's newest traveling book group meets at a new location every month. This month the Craft Beer Cellar will host the Page Burners on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 6:30 p.m. Read whatever book you would like and come ready to discuss with others.

Craft Beer Cellar is located at 109 Government Ave., Hickory, near the City Walk. Masks are required at the Craft Beer Cellar. Masks will be available for attendees if they do not have one. For more information about the Craft Beer Cellar, visit https://hickory.craftbeercellar.com/

If you would like to host the Page Burners at your local business, contact Dacy from the library at dshute@hickorync.gov.

For more details about the Page Burners, call the library at 304-0500 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/library. Registration is not required. All library programs are free and open to the public.