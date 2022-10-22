 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Page Burners Book Club to meet at Barley Market

HICKORY — Page Burners Book Club is Hickory Public Library’s “bring-your-own-book” traveling book group. It will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the new Barley Market in downtown Hickory. Read whatever book you would like and come talk about it with others.

Barley Market Bottle Shop and Tasting Room is a friendly neighborhood gathering spot and one-stop-shop for craft beer and wine. It is at 109 Government Ave., SW. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/barleymarkethickory.

For more details about Page Burners Book Club, call the library at 828-304-0500 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/library. Registration is not required. All library programs are free and open to the public.

