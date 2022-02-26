PACE@Home holds celebration of life event

NEWTON — PACE@Home recently held its annual celebration of life event to honor the lives of Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) participants who have passed away during a special ceremony held at the organization’s day center in Newton.

The ceremony included special music and ornaments to commemorate each participant who has died. The event recognized them individually, while their loved ones gathered to reflect on how they brightened their lives.

For more than 10 years, PACE@Home has been providing quality all-inclusive care for individuals who have serious conditions or disabilities and wish to remain independent for as long as they can. The organization’s specially trained staff offers dozens of health care services from adult day care to medications, dental care and recreational activities to help seniors remain in their community while staying as healthy as possible.

"We're honored to be a part of celebrating the lives and stories of our participants,” said Emily Jones, executive director. "We want to celebrate all those who have passed away, knowing they will always remain in our hearts.”

PACE@HOME is a program of all-inclusive care for the elderly that allows individuals in need of skilled nursing home care to remain in their home or community setting. PACE@Home is a voluntary, medical/social-based model of care for those who are eligible that creates an individualized plan of care for each participant. This person-centered plan of care is developed, reviewed and updated regularly by an interdisciplinary team to ensure that each participant’s needs are addressed. For more information, visit www.pace-at-home.org, call 828-468-3980 or TTY 800-735-2962.