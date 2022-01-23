PACE@Home celebrates its 10-year anniversary

NEWTON — PACE@Home recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with a special event at the organization’s day center located at 1915 Fairgrove Church Road in Newton.

For 10 years, PACE@Home has been providing all-inclusive care for individuals who have serious conditions or disabilities and wish to remain independent as long as possible.

Its specially trained staff offer dozens of health care services from adult day care to medications, dental care and recreational activities to help seniors remain in their community while staying as healthy as possible.

"We're so grateful and humbled to have the opportunity to serve seniors in our community," says PACE@Home Executive Director Emily Jones. "We provide care for participants who want an alternative approach towards aging with independence."

PACE@HOME is a program of all-inclusive care for the elderly that allows individuals in need of skilled nursing home care to remain in their home or community setting. PACE@Home is a voluntary, medical/social-based model of care for those who are eligible that creates an individualized plan of care for each participant.