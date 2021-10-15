Pöppelmann planning $19 million investment in Claremont over 3 years

A plastics manufacturer in Claremont plans to spend $19 million to add a new manufacturing building and 100 new jobs to the campus.
Pöppelmann Plastics USA, the U.S. division of a plastics manufacturer based in Germany, is expanding its manufacturing operation in Claremont on Heart Drive, according to a press release from the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation.
The plant produces plastic pots and cultivation systems for the horticulture industry as well as plastic parts for cars.
The expansion in Claremont over the next three years will include the addition of a 100,000-square-foot building. With the expansion, the company plans to add 100 jobs with an average wage of about $44,000. Wages will vary from position to position, the release said.
Economic incentives will be considered by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners and the Claremont City Council, according to the press release.
“Though this expansion is just beginning, it is the culmination of years of strategic growth and planning to diversify the Claremont operation,” Craig Moody, Pöppelmann Plastics USA president, said in the release.
The expansion will increase the manufacturing of car and horticulture plastic parts for the U.S. and Canada, Moody said. Positions at the new facility will include injection molding machine operators, setup technicians, maintenance, quality, sales, office and warehouse positions.
Pöppelmann Plastics first opened the Claremont operation in 2007, the release said.
“When Pöppelmann Plastics USA originally selected Claremont as the location for their first U.S. manufacturing operation in 2004, the company already had a long-term vision for their eventual manufacturing campus,” Claremont Mayor Shawn Brown said in the release. “This third building not only doubles the company’s footprint in our community but represents a significant ‘next step’ towards fulfilling that vision of a multi-building manufacturing campus.”
Pöppelmann has found success recruiting for positions through the community’s support organizations like Apprenticeship Catawba, HKY4Vets, and Catawba Valley Community College’s Manufacturing Academy, CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw said in the release.
“We encourage others to follow their example and take advantage of these opportunities,” he said.