P.E.O. STAR Scholarship presented to area senior

HICKORY – The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year was presented to Anna Grace Kirby, a senior at Maiden High School. The scholarship was presented by Marilynn Olson.
Anna is the daughter of Michelle and the late Chris Kirby and was recommended for the scholarship by Chapter N of Hickory.
Anna will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she has plans to study political science beginning this fall.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. chapter.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization that promotes increased educational opportunities for women. There are nearly 6,000 local chapters in the United States and Canada, with almost 250,000 initiated members. The P.E.O. Sisterhood has provided more than $366 million in financial assistance to more than 113,000 recipients. The P.E.O. Sisterhood also owns Cottey College, a fully accredited, private liberal arts and sciences college for women with two-year and selected four-year programs, located in Nevada, Missouri.
For more information about the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, contact Donna Trado, president, at 828-381-8482 or visit peointernational.org.
