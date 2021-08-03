'Overwhelming and beautiful:' Loved ones, neighbors honor 17-year-old hit-and-run victim

A crowd gathered Monday night to memorialize a 17-year-old girl in their community who was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
Brianna Page was walking from her home at Silver Springs Terrace Apartments down 20th Street NE to go to work at a Bojangles restaurant when she was struck by a car early Saturday.
Cesar Lozano-Mendoza, 18, of Hickory, is charged in the case.
Shortly before the memorial officially began, Angelina Armstrong, 18, added a stuffed animal to the growing memorial at the base of the utility pole near where Page was hit.
“I’ve never lost anybody like this before so it’s been kind of difficult,” Armstrong said. She described Page as someone who “tried to get along with everybody.”
A group walked from the apartment complex down the street to the memorial site.
When they got there, they paid tribute to Page by praying, lighting candles, releasing balloons and singing “Amazing Grace.”
Patricia “P.J.” Page, 48, who adopted Brianna at the age of 2, reflected on the way her daughter unified the community and brought her close to her neighbors.
“It’s overwhelming and beautiful to know that she’s touched so many lives,” P.J. Page said. “I’ve had so many people come to me that I didn’t even know lived in my complex but they knew her and through her she’s brought me people that I hope stay in my life for the rest of my life.”
She added: “Even in the worst of situations she would try to find the best scenario to resolve that conflict.”
P.J. Page said her daughter was in the process of getting her GED and wanted to go on to college. Brianna had shown a particular interest in nursing, Page said.
Brianna’s adopted father Jimmy Page, 66, said she was a tomboy who enjoyed going to car races.
Whitney Oxendine, 31, recalled the way Brianna would babysit her children and get them birthday presents.
“I mean, you need her for anything, she was there at a young age,” Oxendine said.
The desire for justice at the vigil was as palpable as the grief.
Among the items added at the memorial site was a pink sign that read: “We Want Justice for Brianna.”
Family members and friends expressed outrage that Lozano-Mendoza had been given a $15,000 bond that he was able to post shortly after being taken into custody.
“(Justice) means don’t take him to court and give him no two years or nothing like that,” Jimmy Page said. “I don’t know why they put a $15,000 bond on somebody getting killed.”
