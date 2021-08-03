'Overwhelming and beautiful:' Loved ones, neighbors honor 17-year-old hit-and-run victim

A crowd gathered Monday night to memorialize a 17-year-old girl in their community who was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Brianna Page was walking from her home at Silver Springs Terrace Apartments down 20th Street NE to go to work at a Bojangles restaurant when she was struck by a car early Saturday.

Cesar Lozano-Mendoza, 18, of Hickory, is charged in the case.

Shortly before the memorial officially began, Angelina Armstrong, 18, added a stuffed animal to the growing memorial at the base of the utility pole near where Page was hit.

“I’ve never lost anybody like this before so it’s been kind of difficult,” Armstrong said. She described Page as someone who “tried to get along with everybody.”

A group walked from the apartment complex down the street to the memorial site.

When they got there, they paid tribute to Page by praying, lighting candles, releasing balloons and singing “Amazing Grace.”

Patricia “P.J.” Page, 48, who adopted Brianna at the age of 2, reflected on the way her daughter unified the community and brought her close to her neighbors.