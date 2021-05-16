Overcoming life's hurdles: Former Hickory superintendent gives advice on tackling challenges in new book

Former Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Ric Vandett has published a book focused on helping people deal with the obstacles in their lives.

The title of the book, “Hurdles: Surviving Difficult Times,” is taken from an analogy he would use when he was a teacher.

Vandett would tell his students life was like a hurdle race, and it was important to overcome the first hurdle to build up the capacity to overcome later hurdles.

The volume functions in part as a self-help book, with Vandett using metaphors, analogies and examples drawn from sources like movies and books to make points about overcoming difficulties.

Vandett adds a personal dimension to the work with his descriptions of his own life hurdles, including the breakdown of his first two marriages, the time he had difficulty making ends meet and the death of his son Matt from an overdose.

“The one thing I hope is that somebody could read this and say, ‘You know, I hadn’t thought about that. This might help me,’” Vandett said.

He said he was gratified by a positive response from a person who has struggled with addiction and who now works with the homeless.