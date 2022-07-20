 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Over 500 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County

  • 0

Catawba County recently saw more than 500 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, the most new cases since early February.

The 511 new cases were reported the week of July 10-16, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In the week before, there were about 400 cases.

There have been 51,433 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include results from PCR and antigen rapid tests.

No new deaths were reported in the past week. There have been 616 COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

Catawba County is classified as a medium-risk community, according to NCDHHS. Forty-one counties in the state are considered high-risk areas, all in the northeastern area of the state.

As of Wednesday, about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 91,080 people. About 46,982 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

People are also reading…

Statewide, about 2.95 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 25,435 people have died. Data shows 1,039 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of July 10-16 in North Carolina.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

51,433 total cases

616 deaths

91,080 vaccinated

Burke County

27,536 total cases

0 hospitalized

359 deaths

27,022 recovered

44,656 vaccinated

Caldwell County

27,845 total cases

18 hospitalized

290 deaths

41,372 vaccinated

Alexander County

10,925 total cases

144 deaths

17,811 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,949,198 total cases

1,039 hospitalized

25,435 deaths

2,873,307 recovered

6,978,843 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Apology after Black girls snubbed at park parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert