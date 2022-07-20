Over 500 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County

Catawba County recently saw more than 500 new COVID-19 cases over seven days, the most new cases since early February.

The 511 new cases were reported the week of July 10-16, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In the week before, there were about 400 cases.

There have been 51,433 total COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since the pandemic began, according to NCDHHS. Those cases include results from PCR and antigen rapid tests.

No new deaths were reported in the past week. There have been 616 COVID-19 deaths in Catawba County since the pandemic began.

Catawba County is classified as a medium-risk community, according to NCDHHS. Forty-one counties in the state are considered high-risk areas, all in the northeastern area of the state.

As of Wednesday, about 57% of Catawba County’s population is at least partially vaccinated — 91,080 people. About 46,982 have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

Statewide, about 2.95 million COVID-19 cases have been reported and 25,435 people have died. Data shows 1,039 people, on average, were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the week of July 10-16 in North Carolina.