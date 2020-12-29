 Skip to main content
Over 100 patients in Catawba County are hospitalized with COVID-19 virus
CATAWBA COUNTY

Over 100 patients in Catawba County are hospitalized with COVID-19 virus

Catawba County Public Health reported 116 more COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday.

This brings the total cases in the county to 11,159. Of the total, 106 are hospitalized, 8,786 recovered and 151 have died.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,259 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Catawba County as of Tuesday.

Burke County Public Health reported 62 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 5,885. Of the total cases, 22 are hospitalized, 4,832 recovered and 77 have died.

Caldwell County Health Department reported 35 new cases and three deaths on Monday. Of the 5,490 total cases, 61 are hospitalized, 2,901 recovered and 69 have died.

Alexander County saw 38 more cases and one COVID-19 related death on Tuesday according to state data, bringing the county total to 2,564 cases and 30 deaths.

The state reported 3,563 new COVID-19 cases across North Carolina on Tuesday, bringing the total to 524,279 cases. Of these, there are 3,377 hospitalizations, 403,488 recoveries and 6,574 deaths related to the virus.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

116 new cases

11,159 total cases

106 hospitalized

151 deaths

8,786 recovered

1,259 vaccinated

Burke County

62 new cases

5,885 total cases

22 hospitalized

77 deaths

4,832 recovered

609 vaccinated

Caldwell County

35 new cases

5,490 total cases

61 hospitalized

69 deaths

2,901 recovered

460 vaccinated

Alexander County

38 new cases

2,564 total cases

15 hospitalized

30 deaths

1,945 recovered

188 vaccinated

North Carolina

3,563 new cases

524,279 total cases

3,377 hospitalized

6,574 deaths

403,488 recovered

63,571 vaccinated

Caldwell County data is as of Monday.

