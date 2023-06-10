HICKORY — The Hickory High School chapter of the French Honor Society (Société Honoraire de Français) and the newly chartered Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School chapter, operating under the auspices of the national organization of the American Association of Teachers of French (AATF) and advised by French teacher Heidi Rice, had a joint ceremony on May 31 to recognize outstanding students in French for 2022-23.

Retired Hickory High School French teacher Elizabeth Conine was the guest speaker. Students lit five candles to represent the colors on the international Francophone flag (l’Organisation internationale de la Francophonie) and the goals and service component of the French Honor Society.

Danielle Catalan, Susanna Dean, Charles Fields, Salim Holmes, Samantha Juarez-Perez, Emily Lopez, Jazmin Saintilien, Meah Wilkins, and Ahlana Wilson were inducted as new members and had a light-hearted “baguette knighting.” Continuing members were recognized for their contributions. Seniors Catherine and Virginia Dalton, Emy Gonzalez-Gutierrez, and Ashley Trejo received graduation honor cords. Seniors Madeleine Johnson, Arlet Mendoza-Perez, Jenny Nguyen, and Brian Schoellner received honor cords and earned the NC Global Languages Endorsement on their diplomas, having completed at least four levels of high school French with an unweighted GPA of 2.5 or above.

Participants concluded the evening with a slideshow featuring the honor society members, music by Francophone singers from different countries, and refreshments provided by Publix. It was a special evening to celebrate outstanding students and their families.