Outdoor yoga, Waldensian Festival and more in the Hickory area

Yoga and rap event set for ConoverYoga Loft in Conover is holding an outdoor yoga and music event at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“Higher Vibes Yoga” will take place at the Conover City Park behind the U.S. Post Office in Conover. The event features the Asheville-based duo of Jenny Roberts and her life partner, Bryan Divisions.
Yoga instructor Roberts will lead participants in her branded “Blissasana” style of yoga accompanied by Divisions’ original style of rap.
“Blissasana” is a rhythmic, flowing style of yoga that Roberts developed. The class is medium-intensity, and all levels of experience are welcome.
The 60-minute outdoor yoga and music experience is $25 per person. Participants should bring water and arrive at 6:15 p.m. to register or check in. A limited number of yoga mats will be provided.
Roberts is a RYT200 Yoga instructor based in Asheville. She is the creator of the Blissasana 21 Day Yoga and Self-Discovery online yoga program. Learn more at blissasana.com.
Visit yogaloftconover.com for more Yoga Loft studio information and class schedules.
Waldensian Festival opens Friday The 46th annual Waldensian Festival in Valdese starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 a.m. into the night Saturday.
Valdese Main Street will close at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Classic and antique cars will line Main Street. Amusement rides will be in the town parking lot next to Wells Fargo bank on Main Street. Darrell Harwood will take the stage at 6 p.m. and Dirty Grass Soul will go on at 9 p.m.
During the festival, beer and wine will be sold along Main Street. Beer and wine sales will open from 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Saturday’s festivities kick off with the 2021 bocce tournament. The Western North Carolina Regional Tournament, sponsored and hosted by the Le Phare des Alpes, located on Laurel Street South, will begin at 8 a.m.
At the same time, the Great Waldensian Footrace starts. A 5K and 10K start at the Valdese Community Recreation Center. A 1-mile fund run starts after those races.
Farris Insurance Agency will host Mountain Mike, an international speed carver and Masterpiece carver, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Farris Insurance Agency parking lot at the intersection of Main Street and Carolina Street. More than 120 food and craft vendors will flood Main Street from Carolina Street to the Old Rock School from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Waldensian Presbyterian Church, on Main Street, will have a church service beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Old Rock School in Valdese will host several events during the festival, including an art competition and the railroad museum.
The annual “From This Day Forward” outdoor drama will be performed Friday and Saturday at the Fred Cranford Amphitheatre on Church Street. Learn more at oldcolonyplayers.com.
Saturday, the stage will feature entertainment all day starting at 9 a.m. with The Brothers’ Cooperative. At 10:30 a.m., Tumblemania Gymnastics with perform. At 11:15 a.m. comedy juggling duo Ken and Kyle will perform. At 12:15 p.m. the Old Colony Players will reenact a battle. At 1 p.m. Greg Mastin and the Druthers will take the stage. The Tonez will take over at 3 p.m. At 7 p.m., Blackwater Rhythm and Blues are the festival finale.
For information about the Waldensian Festival go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129.
Mini-crawl to celebrate back to schoolThe Hickory Downtown Development Association Back to School Downtown Hickory Mini-Crawl will put a little fun in back-to-school shopping Saturday.
Purchase a ticket for $10 and receive a thoughtfully crafted item from each of these participating businesses: Anders Ruff Workshop, Artisan Soapery, Carolina Crafted Candle Co., Girl Scouts, Hickory Hub, Lindy’s Furniture, Lindy’s Outlet and Clearance Center, Life Doesn’t Succ, Lou Lou’s Corner, Mint + Modern, One North Center, Taste Full Beans Coffee House, Thistle Dew Nicely and The Untamed Daisy Soap Co.
To purchase a ticket, visit hickory-downtown-development-association.ticketleap.com/back-to-school-with-downtown-hickory.
Stroll around Hickory’s downtown from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, and stop by the participating businesses to pick up the gifts. Make sure that you have your ticket receipt with you; it is your passport to receive the items and will need to be presented at the time of pickup. Email info@downtownhickory.com for information; put Back-to-School in the subject line.