Outdoor yoga, Waldensian Festival and more in the Hickory area

Valdese Main Street will close at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Classic and antique cars will line Main Street. Amusement rides will be in the town parking lot next to Wells Fargo bank on Main Street. Darrell Harwood will take the stage at 6 p.m. and Dirty Grass Soul will go on at 9 p.m.

During the festival, beer and wine will be sold along Main Street. Beer and wine sales will open from 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Saturday’s festivities kick off with the 2021 bocce tournament. The Western North Carolina Regional Tournament, sponsored and hosted by the Le Phare des Alpes, located on Laurel Street South, will begin at 8 a.m.

At the same time, the Great Waldensian Footrace starts. A 5K and 10K start at the Valdese Community Recreation Center. A 1-mile fund run starts after those races.

Farris Insurance Agency will host Mountain Mike, an international speed carver and Masterpiece carver, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Farris Insurance Agency parking lot at the intersection of Main Street and Carolina Street. More than 120 food and craft vendors will flood Main Street from Carolina Street to the Old Rock School from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday.