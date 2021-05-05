Outdoor concert series offered in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will present its annual Summer on the Square free concert series on Friday evenings June 18, July 16, and Aug. 13. These free outdoor music events are presented in partnership with the town of Taylorsville and the Alexander County Government.

Summer on the Square will kick off on Friday evening June 18 with the Cosmic Cowboys of Catawba County. The July 16 convert will feature The Nightmove Band. Shakedown will be featured on Aug. 13.

These free community events will begin at 6 p.m. on the Alexander County Courthouse lawn, 29 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. In case of rain, concerts will be moved to the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets.