Outbreak identified at Catawba Valley Assisted Living; 25 new cases in Catawba

Catawba County Public Health is investigating a newly identified outbreak of COVID-19 at Catawba Valley Assisted Living, according to a press release from Public Health.
One resident and three staff members at the facility tested positive for the virus. The facility is informing residents, their family members, and staff about the situation.
This is the seventh congregate care facility outbreak identified in Catawba County, according to the release. In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. The facility has conducted additional testing and is working closely with Public Health to ensure control measures are in place to help prevent further spread of the disease.
Public Health is in frequent communication with facility administrators and has advised the facility on cleaning and disinfection, and other best practices for infection control, such as providing meals and separating residents.
Catawba County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 1,924. Hospitalizations dropped from 25 to 17 on Saturday. One death was added to the total, which is now 28. Also, the county reported that 1,483 people have recovered.
Burke County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 1,615. Six patients remain hospitalized, 1,217 have recovered, and 28 people have died.
Caldwell County reported 25 new cases on Friday. This brings the county total to 1,096, with 20 patients hospitalized, 477 recoveries, and 14 deaths.
Alexander County reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday for a total of 261. Two patients are hospitalized, two have died, and 231 people have recovered.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services had not updated the state’s COVID-19 totals as of press time on Saturday.
