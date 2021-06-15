Our building is on market but we are staying in Hickory

For more than 115 years, the Hickory Daily Record and its related publications have been published in Catawba County. That is not changing.

We have been in our current location for more than 30 years. That may change.

In March 2020, all of the Berkshire Hathaway newspapers, including the Hickory Daily Record, were purchased by Lee Enterprises. Lee acquired the newspapers, but Berkshire Hathaway remained the owner of the real estate.

Over this past year, Berkshire Hathaway has sold a number of parcels of newspaper real estate. The newspapers have continued to publish in those communities. The Hickory building will soon be up for sale, as well.

When a sale is finalized, we will relocate our news, advertising, circulation and administrative operations to a new location in Hickory.

Lee Enterprises remains our owner, and we remain Catawba County’s newspaper.

We’re proud to continue our legacy of great community journalism and dynamic digital marketing solutions. Thank you for your continued support.

Terry Coomes is the publisher of the Hickory Daily Record.