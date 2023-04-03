Three ospreys circled overhead as crewmen removed a nest the raptors built on a stadium light pole at Hickory High School.

The ospreys began building the nest on the 100-foot light pole sometime between March 27 and March 29, ignoring a platform perch above the lights. Hickory Public Schools Director of Operations and Maintenance Anthony Cox said the district built the special perch for the ospreys to use after a nest last year curtailed the use of school lights for a period of time.

School officials hoped that by building a platform on the same pole, the ospreys would choose to nest higher up the pole. They did not.

The birds have made the pole their home for at least the past five years, Cox said.

Since ospreys are a bird of prey, they are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, Chris Willis said. Willis is a district supervisor for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

“A nest is considered inactive unless it has an egg (or hatchling) in it,” Willis said. Since there was no egg in the nest, the school was allowed to remove it. After the nest was gone, wire mesh was installed over the area to prevent the birds from nesting there again, Cox said.

Cox said the spot where the birds were nesting prevented the school from using that set of lights. The lights get hot while in use, he said, and are potentially dangerous for the eggs.

Willis said ospreys like to nest in areas that are near water sources because they hunt for fish. The ospreys also like to nest high above the ground. “They don’t do good starting from the ground and flying up. They do great diving,” he said.

This is the time of year when ospreys begin building their nests. The raptors will typically lay eggs in April. The hatchlings will stay in the nest until August, Willis said.