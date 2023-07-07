HICKORY — FryeCare Orthopedics & Neurosurgery, a Duke LifePoint physician practice, now offers walk-in care for teens and adults who have experienced an accident or injury. The orthopedic walk-in care clinic is located at 1711 Tate Blvd. SE, Suite 101 in Hickory and specializes in bone, muscle and joint care. Walk-ins are welcome on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Our goal is to provide the community with easy access to treatment for a wide range of musculoskeletal injuries,” said Michael Seel, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and joint replacement specialist with FyreCare Orthopedics & Neurosurgery. “If you suspect a broken bone, torn rotator cuff, injured ligament or any number of other orthopedic injuries, we can help diagnose the issue in a timely manner so you can start your recovery right away.”

No appointment or referral is needed to receive treatment for:

• Broken bones and factures

• Foot and ankle injuries

• Hip, leg and knee injuries

• Injured ligaments and tendons

• Shoulder, arm and elbow injuries

• Sports-related injuries

• Sprains and strains

The orthopedic walk-in clinic is staffed by medical specialists with extensive training in orthopedics and sports medicine including Reid Russell, DO; Michael Seel, MD; Taylor Callahan, PA-C; and Andrea Keever, PA-C. Just like a hospital, the orthopedic walk-in clinic can perform X-rays and other procedures. However, patients will save the expense and potentially long wait times of an ER.

“From initial diagnosis to ongoing care, starting the process at our office rather than the ER can save you time and money,” Dr. Russell said. “Accidents and injuries occur every day, and often people delay seeking treatment and try to work and play through the pain. But what if they end up injuring themselves worse? Providing a convenient option for timely care allows athletes and non-athletes alike to receive the expert care without having to seek out an orthopedic specialist on their own after their initial visit.”

Russell is the team sports medicine provider for Lenoir-Rhyne University Athletics and the FryeCare Physicians Network is the Official Healthcare Provider of the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears.

For more information about orthopedic walk-in care at FryeCare Orthopedics & Neurosurgery, call 828-304-2527 or visit FryeCarePhysicians.com.