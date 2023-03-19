HICKORY — An organized giving circle is being formed in Catawba County.

The organization, Catawba County Women Who Care, is seeking interested members who are willing to meet for one hour three times per year to pool their financial resources for the purpose of collective philanthropy that benefits the local community.

The group is in search of 100-plus women in the area who are willing to participate so that three qualified, local nonprofits may receive the group’s collective gift of $10,000 or more at various times throughout the year.

Each meeting of Catawba County Women Who Care lasts for an hour. During that time, members nominate, vote and designate a qualified local nonprofit to receive the organization’s collective gift.

Catawba County Women Who Care is not a nonprofit 501c3. It is an organization of community members. All contributions to selected nonprofits will be written directly to the award recipient nonprofit organization and is considered a tax-deductible donation for the contributing member.

The organization's second informational meeting will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20, at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library meeting room. Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to attend.

The group’s first impact meeting, where members will nominate, select and gift a local nonprofit, will be held on Thursday, March 30, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Parish Hall in Hickory.

Members unable to attend the impact meeting may vote by proxy or pledge their contribution to the group majority vote.

Catawba County Women Who Care is affiliated with the 100 Who Care Alliance, a national resource for over 700 organized giving circle chapters nationally. Its sister chapter is located in the Smith Mountain Lake area of Virginia.

The organization has a Facebook and Instagram page, CatawbaCountyWomenWhoCare, and can be reached by email at CatawbaCountyWomenWhoCare@gmail.com.

Organizers of Catawba County Women Who Care have a steering committee in place consisting of six members. They are Xan Pilgrim, Fran Paradine, Anna Winger, Michelle Morgan, Krista Burns and Susan Greathouse Jones.