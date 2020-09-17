Organizations to host voter education event

HICKORY — The Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance and the Hickory Branch NAACP will host a voter education event at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, in downtown Hickory under The Sails on Union Square. The event will also be live streamed on Facebook.

Candidates from both major parties have been invited to share their platform and tell the public why they want their vote. Information about early voting, mail-in voting, voting on election day, and transportation to vote will be covered. Voter registration will be available on site at the event.