Organizations providing breakfast for veterans
Organizations providing breakfast for veterans

HICKORY — Area veterans are invited to attend a breakfast in their honor on Saturday at Morning Star First Baptist Church.

The breakfast will be from 8-9 a.m. at 126 Fourth Ave. SW, Hickory. The event is sponsored by the Hickory Area Ministers, the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance and Carolina Caring.

In addition to the breakfast, the morning will include a program to pay tribute to veterans' service, featuring a guest speaker, the Rev. Larry Williams, an Air Force veteran.

For more information, call the Rev. Sandi Hood at 828-466-0466, ext. 3212.

