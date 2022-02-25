Organization welcomes volunteer coordinator

VALDESE — Amorem, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, welcomes Megan Parillo, BA, as volunteer coordinator for the Burke County service area.

“Megan is truly a joy, and we are so fortunate to have her as part of our Amorem volunteer services team,” said Director of Volunteer Services Cyndi Akins.

Parillo received a Bachelor of Arts in Nonprofit Leadership and Management with a minor in religion from High Point University in 2020. She is currently in graduate school for a Master of Science in Health Administration with Grand Canyon University.

“I am excited to begin serving as Amorem's Burke Volunteer Coordinator,” says Parillo. “I look forward to meeting and working with our volunteers. I am blessed to be able to serve an organization and community that has always meant so much to me.”