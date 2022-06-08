Organization to host 2nd annual car show

NEWTON — PACE@Home will host its second annual “Mark White Legacy Cruise In” antique car show on Friday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at the organization’s day center, located at 1915 Fairgrove Church Road in Newton.

This fun, family event, formerly named Dudes and Donuts, was begun by PACE@Home’s Activities Department as a Father’s Day event. The event was later renamed in honor of Mark White, the father of PACE@Home’s Rehabilitation Director, Jason White, because of his love for classic cars.

What began with just a few antique cars parked outside of the organization’s day center now draws people from all around to enjoy this nostalgic community gathering. Those who would like to bring their antique cars to the event are encouraged to call 828-468-3980 to register.

Big Byrd’s Smokehouse Food Truck will be on site to offer barbeque. Free doughnuts and water will also be available.

“We’re excited about this event because it will be an opportunity to celebrate the history behind these antique cars, while remembering the good old days,” says Emily Jones, Executive Director of PACE@Home. “It will also give our community a chance to gather with family and friends for a time of fun and fellowship.”

For more than a decade, PACE@Home has been providing all-inclusive care for individuals who have serious conditions or disabilities and wish to remain independent as long as possible. Specially trained staff offer dozens of health care services, including an adult day center, medications, transportation, home care and recreational activities to help seniors remain in their community while staying as healthy as they can.

PACE@HOME allows individuals in need of skilled nursing home care to remain in their home or community setting. PACE@Home is a voluntary, medical/social-based model of care for those who are eligible that creates an individualized plan of care for each participant. This plan of care is developed, reviewed and updated regularly by an interdisciplinary team to ensure that each participant’s needs are addressed. For more information, visit www.pace-at-home.org or call 828-468-3980 or TTY: 800-735-2962.