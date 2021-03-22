 Skip to main content
Organization seeks input about services, needs
GASTONIA — Partners Health Management (Partners) wants people to share their thoughts about behavioral health, intellectual/developmental disability (I/DD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI) services offered in Burke, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln, Rutherford, Surry and Yadkin counties by participating in this year’s Community Needs Assessment.

Each year, Partners conducts a survey to identify ways it can improve the availability and accessibility for people seeking I/DD, mental health, substance use disorders or TBI services. The survey is available online at www.partnersbhm.org; printed copies are also available.

“Our annual survey is one way Partners gets the critical feedback from our communities that helps ensure that our members receive the very best care,” said Lisa Jordan, the project manager for the Community Needs Assessment. “Past survey results have helped us identify the need for more service options, like mental health services for youth and opioid treatment, so our members can receive care close to home.”

The survey will be available through March 26 at www.partnersbhm.org. If you would like to obtain a hard copy, email questions@partnersbhm.org or call 1-877-864-1454, ext. 2732.

Partners Health Management is a local managed care organization (LME/MCO), providing access to care for central and western North Carolina’s most vulnerable citizens. Partners manages all Medicaid, state and local funding for intellectual/developmental disabilities, mental health and substance use disorder (IDD/MH/SUD) services in its covered areas. 

