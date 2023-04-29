HICKORY — Do you know a teen interested in getting involved in the community? The Hickory Youth Council is currently recruiting new members for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Hickory Youth Council is a vibrant group of 30 high school students who represent the youth of Hickory and provide input to the Hickory City Council on youth issues. Youth Council members also learn about local government, represent the youth voice on other city boards and commissions, participate in community service projects, and hold events that build leadership skills for themselves and their peers.

“Serving on the Hickory Youth Council is a valuable learning experience. It’s a great opportunity for young people to get involved and improve their community while building skills for the future,” said Virginia Young, chair of the Hickory Youth Council.

The Youth Council meets on the third Monday of the month at 5 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. at various city facilities or community locations between August and May.

Rising ninth-through-12th-graders living in the Hickory city limits or attending a school that has a seat on the council are eligible to apply to serve on the Youth Council. Applications are available online at www.hickorync.gov/youthcouncil and are due by Friday, June 2.

For more information, contact staff liaison Dave Leonetti at 828-261-2227 or via email at dleonetti@hickorync.gov.