Opioid use, misuse to be topic of free presentations

HICKORY — Two Microsoft Team virtual sessions will be provided by VayaHealth in partnership with Hickory Public Library on Aug. 19.
VayaHealth’s Geriatric and Adult Mental Health Specialty Team will present two sessions: “Substance Use, Misuse and the Opioid Crisis” and “Commonly Misused Medications: Medication Effects on the Aging Brain.”
The first session will be “Substance Use, Misuse and the Opioid Crisis” from 10-11 a.m. Adults of any age can encounter problems with substance use. Opioids are a class of drugs used to reduce pain. Common types are oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine and methadone. Fentanyl is many times more powerful. This class details common substance use issues and tips for caring for those individuals affected.
The second session is “Commonly Misused Medications: Understanding Medication Effects on the Aging Brain” from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. This course identifies commonly misused medications and discusses the physiological differences related to aging, as well as treatments and interventions. Attending this course can shed light on the various contributors to this growing problem. Presenters will also discuss the possibilities of how we can help as individuals and as a society.
Contact hours will be available after the sessions.
This a free virtual event but space is limited so registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/library-events or call 828-304-0500. You must register by Aug. 14 to denee.shipman@vayahealth.com. A reminder email with login information for the Microsoft Teams meeting will be sent by VayaHealth on the day of the event.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.