Opioid treatment ministry sees spikes in clients, overdoses during pandemic

As the pandemic has dragged on, one of the key local agencies addressing the opioid epidemic in the community has seen increased demand for its services.

“We’ve seen very much a spike in the number of participants that we’ve had,” Olive Branch Ministry Executive Director Michelle Mathis said. “We’ve seen unfortunately a spike in overdoses.”

She cited isolation from the pandemic and increased fentanyl use — both by itself and mixed with other substances — as factors in the problem.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mathis said the ministry has been able to manage well during the pandemic. Not long before the pandemic began, the ministry moved into an office behind Northminster Presbyterian Church.

The ministry was able to maintain a critical supply of items like needles while also implementing new programs in the last year that offer Suboxone and free testing and treatment for Hepatitis C.

Mathis also said that governments leaders should start discussions with organizations like Olive Branch over how the city of Hickory and Catawba County might allocate funds from a potential settlement with opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Both the city and county currently have lawsuits pending.