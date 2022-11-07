Operation Green Light shows support for veterans

NEWTON — The Catawba County Justice Center in Newton is illuminated in green Nov. 7-13 as part of Operation Green Light, a new nationwide initiative supported by the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers.

Operation Green Light’s mission is to show support for veterans of all military conflicts. The program is intended to help raise awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans and their families and connect them with the resources available at the county, state, and federal level to assist them.

Veterans who reside in Catawba County can connect with many of these resources through the Catawba County Veteran Services office, which is located in the Catawba County Justice Center. The office assists veterans and their dependents with filing Veterans Administration claims for benefits and services. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 828-465-8255.

Visit the Veteran Services page on the Catawba County website at www.catawbacountync.gov for more information and additional resources.