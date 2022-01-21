Opening reception for exhibition postponed

HICKORY — An opening reception for Full Circle Arts’ current competition/exhibition “It’s Music to My Eyes” was planned for Jan. 20, but the event was postponed to Thursday, Feb. 17, 6-8 p.m.

The art, however, will be on display now to Feb. 19, and individuals are welcome in the gallery when it is open Thursdays and Saturdays.

The show was judged by Byron Jones, a retired educator, artist, and lover of music. The winners are:

• First prize: "Falling Isn't Flying Floating Isn't Infinite," by Alison Willard

• Second prize: "Picking Up the Pieces of a Broken Heart," by Cinders

• Third prize: "Then Play On," by Beth Oczkowski

• Honorable mentions: "Quilting Is Music to My Eyes," by Regina Bruns, "Dancer," by Madeline Finley, "Patsy Cline," by Jackie Finley, "An Evening at the Blue Note," by Meredith Janssen, "Gueridon," by Mark Poteat

The artists were asked to show how music affects them in their art and their lives.