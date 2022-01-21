Opening reception for exhibition postponed

HICKORY — An opening reception for Full Circle Arts’ current competition/exhibition “It’s Music to My Eyes” was planned for Jan. 20, but the event was postponed to Thursday, Feb. 17, 6-8 p.m.
The art, however, will be on display now to Feb. 19, and individuals are welcome in the gallery when it is open Thursdays and Saturdays.
The show was judged by Byron Jones, a retired educator, artist, and lover of music. The winners are:
• First prize: "Falling Isn't Flying Floating Isn't Infinite," by Alison Willard
• Second prize: "Picking Up the Pieces of a Broken Heart," by Cinders
• Third prize: "Then Play On," by Beth Oczkowski
• Honorable mentions: "Quilting Is Music to My Eyes," by Regina Bruns, "Dancer," by Madeline Finley, "Patsy Cline," by Jackie Finley, "An Evening at the Blue Note," by Meredith Janssen, "Gueridon," by Mark Poteat
The artists were asked to show how music affects them in their art and their lives.
Their works include the large and the small: painting, photography, fiber art, mosaic, mixed media, paper quilling, and more, even a beautifully painted guitar.
Many of the artists have described in writing what inspired them to create their particular work of art.
Jones is also displaying his own art in a separate exhibition.
Full Circle Arts is a nonprofit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St., NW. Hours currently are Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, or email gallery@fullcirclearts.org. The website is at www.fullcirclearts.org.