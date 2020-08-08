Open Door Book Club to have virtual meeting

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library invited the public to participate in a virtual meeting of the Open Door Book Club on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 3:30 p.m. The selection for August is "The Woman’s Hour," by Elaine Weiss. Read the book and join the discussion online via a zoom meeting.
This is a free event, but registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/library or call 828-304-0500. The library will send an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.
