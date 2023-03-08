HICKORY — Patrick Beaver Memorial Library’s Open Door Book Club is hosting a North Carolina Reads book discussion of "Game Changers: Dean Smith, Charlie Scott, and the Era That Transformed a Southern College Town," by Art Chansky.

The club will meet at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library to talk about the book and the issues it raises.

In addition to Open Door Book Club’s regular meeting, Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will also be hosting a virtual panel discussion featuring "Game Changers" author Art Chansky and Dr. Matt Andrews on Monday, March 27, at 6:30 p.m. The panel will examine themes from the book.

These programs are part of Hickory Public Library’s participation in North Carolina Reads, North Carolina Humanities’ statewide book club. North Carolina Reads features five books that explore issues of racial, social, and gender equality and the history and culture of North Carolina. All five books pose critical questions about how North Carolinians view their role in helping to form a more just and inclusive society.

North Carolina Humanities has provided the library with a limited number of copies of "Game Changers" that are available for pick up at the second-floor service desk at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. They are available while supplies last.

No registration is required for either event.

For more information, call 828-304-0500 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.