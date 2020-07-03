Open art competition to be an online event
VALDESE - Rock School Arts Foundation announces the 33rd annual Open Art Competition.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the opening day for the competition will be on Saturday, Sept. 5. The exhibit will not be in the galleries at the Old Rock School this year but will be online at www.rockschoolartgalleries.com.

Organizers welcome artists 18 and older to enter a two-dimensional work of art into the competition.

The judge this year is Allan Butt, an award-winning artist working in Charlotte.

Winners of the first pace ($500), second place ($200), and third place ($100) awards, will be notified before the exhibition opening day online. The public will be able to vote online for the People’s Choice Award ($50) from Sept. 5-11.

All entry information can be found at www.rockschoolartgalleries.com.

