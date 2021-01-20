Online vaccine registration available in Catawba County

People looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine can schedule appointments online through a new Catawba County website.
The new website, www.catawbavaccine.org, is a collaboration between Catawba County Public Health, Catawba Valley Health System and Frye Regional Medical Center, according to a news release from public health.
The site allows eligible recipients, people older than 65, to request appointments and complete the state-required pre-registration online.
By signing up for an appointment online, people wanting the vaccine do not have to call for an appointment, the news release said. After their registration goes through, they will be called by an appointment specialist from one of the three entities to schedule their appointment.
“Due to the continued heavy demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply, appointments requested both online and by phone are currently being scheduled several weeks out from the time a person connects with an appointment specialist,” the news release said.
If someone misses the call from the appointment specialist, they will call back two more times before an appointment request has to be resubmitted online.
After registering online, an email is sent with a link to the state vaccine registration website to complete pre-registration and verify that they are eligible.
Appointments are still available through the Catawba County Public Health line at 828-695-6650.
The online portal is one step in the county’s efforts to streamline the vaccination process and speed up the roll out of the vaccine into the community.
Catawba County, like other counties, has been ramping up vaccine distribution. The greatest hurdle holding the county back is the vaccine supply coming in, Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said at Tuesday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.
“The vaccine is coming in slowly but we are giving it just as quick as it's coming into us at public health,” she said.
Other county partners are tasked with distributing the vaccine as well, she said. Catawba Valley Health System has administered doses to its employees and started vaccinating the public Jan. 11. Frye Regional Medical Center, the third vaccine recipient in the county, started with vaccinating its employees and is working to vaccinate its volunteers before opening vaccination to Frye patients and the public in the coming days, McCracken said.
In Burke County, the hospital, Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge, and Burke County Health Department are also working together to schedule and administer doses, according to a press release from the county. The county only recently opened appointments to people over 65 through the community vaccine call center. Doses are limited, so vaccination is only going as fast as the vaccine comes in, the release said.
Caldwell County ramped up its vaccinations and roped in local nursing students to assist, according to a news release from the county. The waiting list for the vaccine is over 7,000 people. They will all get the vaccine, but the vaccine supply is limited so the process can take time.
“The state determines the amount of vaccine we receive each week,” Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin said in a press release. “And we are following the state’s plan to vaccinate those at greatest risk of serious illness or hospitalization first.”
Case count
On Wednesday, Catawba County Public Health reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths and 110 new confirmed cases.
The new deaths put the county total at 221.
The county has now seen a total of 14,281 cases, 12,967 of which are considered recovered.
There are 105 county residents hospitalized with the virus.
Statewide, 6,415 new cases were reported, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 690,912 cases in the state.
There are 3,740 people hospitalized with the virus and 8,200 people have died.