Online vaccine registration available in Catawba County

Appointments are still available through the Catawba County Public Health line at 828-695-6650.

The online portal is one step in the county’s efforts to streamline the vaccination process and speed up the roll out of the vaccine into the community.

Catawba County, like other counties, has been ramping up vaccine distribution. The greatest hurdle holding the county back is the vaccine supply coming in, Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said at Tuesday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.

“The vaccine is coming in slowly but we are giving it just as quick as it's coming into us at public health,” she said.

Other county partners are tasked with distributing the vaccine as well, she said. Catawba Valley Health System has administered doses to its employees and started vaccinating the public Jan. 11. Frye Regional Medical Center, the third vaccine recipient in the county, started with vaccinating its employees and is working to vaccinate its volunteers before opening vaccination to Frye patients and the public in the coming days, McCracken said.