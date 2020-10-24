Online support group offers help with grief

NEWTON — For many who have lost a child, the feelings of overwhelming sadness are made more intense by feelings of isolation, realizing that those around us have not, and probably will not, share this experience.

Carolina Caring is offering an online support group entitled Grief in Balance: Loss of a Child to help guide you along your natural grief journey. The group is offered the second and fourth Monday of November and December from 7-8 p.m.

The groups will meet via Zoom, but space is limited. Contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, extension 3201 to register.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.