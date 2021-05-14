Online support group for losses due to COVID-19

NEWTON — This last year we have been reminded of COVID-19’s impact as the number of people who died continued to increase.

What is not well documented is the toll it has taken on family members. Deaths caused by COVID-19 are complicating the grief process in unique ways due to restrictions that often resulted in isolation for the dying patient and the loved one. Not being with a loved one in their time of need or being able to say goodbye makes grieving much more difficult.

If you have suffered a loss due to COVID-19, join Carolina Caring for a time to share with others who are on a similar journey. This four-week support group will meet the first four Tuesdays in June beginning June 1 from 5:30-7 p.m. and is offered through Zoom. Registration Instructions for participating will be provided. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.