Online support group for 'hidden grief'

NEWTON — “Hidden grief” is any grief that is not widely acknowledged, such as the feelings of loss that come from a divorce, overdose, infertility, decline in health, or other life event. Because this grief is often minimized, it can be difficult to work through, and may leave one feeling lonely and misunderstood.

That’s why Carolina Caring is offering a support group on hidden grief on Monday, May 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It is designed to validate grievers’ feelings as they process their hidden loss. The group is offered virtually through Zoom and requires registration. Instructions for participating with be provided. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.