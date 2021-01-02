Online support group for grieving parents

NEWTON — For many who have lost a child, the feelings of overwhelming sadness are made more intense by feelings of isolation, realizing that those around them have not, and probably will not, share this experience.

Carolina Caring is offering a four-part online series entitled "Grieving Parents: Loss of a Child" that guides participants through sound practical advice for coping while allowing time and room for sharing and offering emotional support. The group is open to all parents and caregivers who are suffering the loss of a child, of any age or circumstance.

The series will begin on Monday, Jan. 11, from 6-7 p.m. and will continue meeting on the second and fourt Monday through Feb. 22. The group will meet via Zoom, but space is limited.

Contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, extension 3201 to register.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.