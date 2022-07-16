Online sales helped Hickory boutique survive pandemic; Mint + Modern celebrates 5 years in business

Mint + Modern boutique in downtown Hickory recently celebrated five years in business, surviving the challenges of a startup and a pandemic.

Owner and designer Kathryn Szelazek said the idea for Mint + Modern took shape after she was gifted a Cricut machine for designing custom T-shirts.

Originally Szelazek designed and crafted T-shirts for her friends and family with the machine. Soon, she decided to market her skills to a larger audience and created Mint + Modern’s online shop in January of 2017.

Mint + Modern’s storefront opened six months later. The business operated for about three years before the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the nation.

Szelazek said the business survived by utilizing online platforms such as her website and her Etsy store. Mint + Modern closed the downtown Hickory storefront for about three months during the pandemic, she said.

Szelazek said 2020 was her most successful year on Etsy and she earns half of her income from selling her products through the e-commerce company which gives small businesses a platform to sell handmade items.

Mint + Modern’s online store features everything that Szelazek sells in her store downtown. She said she shipped and continues to ship everything in her store through her website.

Szelazek operates the business with the help of her two sons and her boyfriend, as well as one other employee. She said her business made enough money to keep all employees. She also said she did not qualify for small business COVID-19 relief funds.

Szelazek stressed the importance of branding as a small business. She plans to take Mint + Modern to markets and events to increase her brand’s exposure. She said she plans to have her business logo on everything because she doesn’t want customers to forget where they bought her products.

Mint + Modern offers a variety of clothing, footwear and accessories as well as custom shirts. Szelazek said this summer’s styles include graphic tees that she designed and crafted for her customers. She said she wants her products to be cute and comfortable for the hot weather.