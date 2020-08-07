You have permission to edit this article.
Online poetry competition for regional writers
Online poetry competition for regional writers

LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council in Lenoir announces the inaugural Western NC Regional Online Poetry Competition. Sponsored by Blue Ridge Energy, the competition is open to writers 18 and older who live in 31 western North Carolina counties. Writers in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties are among those eligible to enter.

Submissions of up to two original poems will be accepted for the entry fee of $10.

The competition will feature preliminary judge Dan Prather of Parkersburg, West Virginia and final judge Kari Gunter-Seymour, who is the Ohio Poet Laureate. A total of $1,200 in cash prizes will be awarded.

The deadline for submissions is midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 15, with winners being notified by Oct. 15. Winning poems will be posted on the Caldwell Arts Council website, and winning writers will have the opportunity to join the judges in an online poetry reading via Zoom on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 22.

For complete competition information, visit www.caldwellarts.com.

