Online musical, choral concert, and more

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Chorus, Lenoir-Rhyne Youth Chorus, the Lenoir-Rhyne A Cappella Choir and the Hickory Choral Society (HCS) will present “Stand Together,” a virtual choir concert, on Oct. 25 at 3 p.m.

HCS will perform a variety of music rehearsed and recorded while physically distant, including an arrangement of the hymn “How Can I Keep from Singing?” and Palestrina’s “Sicut cervus.” The concert will conclude with “Love is Love is Love” by Abbie Betinis and “Undivided” by Karen Marrolli, selections that will feature a mass choir of nearly 250 singers.

Go to www.hickorychoralsociety.org and click on the blue “YouTube channel” link to watch the concert. For membership and other information visit www.hickorychoralsociety.org or call the Hickory Choral Society office at 828-322-2210.

To-go lunch fundraiser

TAYLORSVILLE — On Friday, Oct. 30, the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will host the Porta Pit Chicken Lunch To Go at the Courthouse Square in Taylorsville.

The luncheon will benefit the Hiddenite Center’s “Harvest the ARTS” fundraising campaign during the month of October. Purchase tickets by calling 828-632-6966.