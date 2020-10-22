Online musical, choral concert, and more

Final performances of online musical this weekend
HICKORY — The final four performances of the online musical, “Disenchanted,” by the Hickory Community Theatre are this Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 22, 23 and 24, at 7:30 p.m.
Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses are totally over poisoned apples, glass slippers and other enchanted trappings in the hilarious hit musical that’s anything but Grimm. The original storybook heroines are none too happy with how they’ve been portrayed in today’s pop culture so they’ve tossed their tiaras and have come to life to set the record straight. Forget the princesses you think you know — these royal renegades are here to comically belt out the truth.
“Disenchanted” is the first production in the theater's 2020-2021 season. Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress are the season sponsors. This production is produced by Alex Lee Inc. Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.
Tickets are $12 for individuals and $24 for families of two or more. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org. Season subscribers may reserve by calling the theater box office at 828-328-2283 or email Christine@hickorytheatre.org. This production is rated PG-13 for adult language and content.
Hickory Choral Society to host online concert
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Chorus, Lenoir-Rhyne Youth Chorus, the Lenoir-Rhyne A Cappella Choir and the Hickory Choral Society (HCS) will present “Stand Together,” a virtual choir concert, on Oct. 25 at 3 p.m.
HCS will perform a variety of music rehearsed and recorded while physically distant, including an arrangement of the hymn “How Can I Keep from Singing?” and Palestrina’s “Sicut cervus.” The concert will conclude with “Love is Love is Love” by Abbie Betinis and “Undivided” by Karen Marrolli, selections that will feature a mass choir of nearly 250 singers.
Go to www.hickorychoralsociety.org and click on the blue “YouTube channel” link to watch the concert. For membership and other information visit www.hickorychoralsociety.org or call the Hickory Choral Society office at 828-322-2210.
To-go lunch fundraiser
TAYLORSVILLE — On Friday, Oct. 30, the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will host the Porta Pit Chicken Lunch To Go at the Courthouse Square in Taylorsville.
The luncheon will benefit the Hiddenite Center’s “Harvest the ARTS” fundraising campaign during the month of October. Purchase tickets by calling 828-632-6966.
Pre-boxed lunches will be provided including the original Porta Pit Chicken with baked beans, coleslaw, roll, and a cookie. Cost is $10 each. Delivery may be arranged for orders of 10 or more within a 10-mile area by notifying the Center ahead of time and paid for by phone. Pickups and deliveries may begin as early as 11 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m.
The "Harvest of the Arts " Porta Pit Lunch to Go is scheduled in lieu of the Center’s annual Arts Gala which was scheduled with dinner, music, and dance for the evening of Oct. 30. The decision was made to change the event plans based on restrictions and safety concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org.
